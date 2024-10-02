New government agency to tackle online harms, provide support for victims in Singapore

A new government agency to take on online harms will be formed to support victims and promote responsible behaviour online, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced at the launch of the Smart Nation 2.0 initiative at the Punggol Digital District on Tuesday (Oct 1).

This agency will act on behalf of victims to direct perpetrators and online service providers to promptly halt online harm.

This agency will also be backed by a new law to improve protection for victims of online harms.

Over 200 individuals, including Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo attended the launch.

PM Wong said in his speech that supporting victims would be one of the goals of the Smart Nation initiative, which was launched in 2014 by then-Prime Minister Lee.

"All victims of online harm want the damaging content online to be removed quickly and permanently," he said, reported CNA.

"Currently, victims can apply to court for a protection order, or make a police report. But legal and criminal proceedings can take time."

There are online service providers that can assist victims, but few know how to do so, he added.

"We've also heard feedback that even if you do, the companies may take a while to respond, and sometimes do not even act on these requests."

Timely support for victims

This new agency will be launched by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Law.

New legislation will also be introduced to allow victims of online harms to seek civil remedies from perpetrators.

"Singapore will be among the first in the world to establish a dedicated government agency to support victims of online harms and enhance online safety," the ministries said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Victims will be able to apply to the new agency to seek redress, prompting the agency to act on behalf of victim, directing perpetrators and online service to put a stop to the online harm quickly.

In particular, the agency will focus on more severe and prevalent forms of online harms such as cyberbullying and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

The ministries will also continue to educate the public on the risks of online harms and the ways members of the public can protect themselves from it or seek recourse.

More details will be shared in the coming months, the ministries said.

Three in five have encountered online harms

During the Online Harms Symposium in Singapore Management University last year, Minister of Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam called for "further laws to empower victims of online harms to take action" and "protect themselves".

Studies by non-profit organisation SG Her Empowerment showed that at least three in five have encountered online harms or knew someone who did, especially among young women.

Stating that these statistics were "sobering" and a "reality check", Shanmugam commented: "You can't have generations of young people growing up with these issues, with mental health affected. Self-confidence shattered, traumatised, vicitimsed, bullied."

He also questioned then: "What rights do individuals have to deal with the impact of these negative consequences, and how we can better empower and protect individuals?"

