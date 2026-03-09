Defence permanent secretary Chan Heng Kee to take over as Civil Service head from Leo Yip on April 1

Permanent Secretary for Defence Chan Heng Kee, 57, will be taking over as Head of Civil Service from Leo Yip, 63, on April 1.

Yip, who is also Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Permanent Secretary (PMO) (Strategy), will be retiring after 43 years of service in the public sector.

Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister-in-Charge of Public Service Chan Chun Sing thanked Yip for his "extensive contributions" to the public service.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Leo for his exemplary leadership and extensive contributions to the public service and Singapore over four decades," Chan said, adding that the retiring permanent secretary was instrumental in charting new direction, pushing boundaries, and strengthening capabilities in the public service.

Yip started his career in the Singapore Police Force in 1982. Since then, he has served in various roles, including as principal private secretary to then Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew, Chairman of the Economic Development Board, and Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs.

He was appointed Head of Civil Service and Permanent Secretary of PMO (Strategy) in 2017, concurrent with his appointments as Permanent Secretary (PMO) and Permanent Secretary (National Security and Intelligence Coordination) at PMO.

The retiring permanent secretary is credited with leading the collective response of the public service, strengthening the resolve of its leaders and officers, mobilising resources, and implementing measures to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2023.

In a media statement on Monday (March 9), the Public Service Division said Yip "played a key role" to strengthen how the public service worked in close alignment, build new capabilities and drive transformation.

Yip was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in 2018.

New Head of Civil Service has 30 years of service

Defence Permanent Secretary Chan Heng Kee, who will be taking over all three appointments currently held by Yip on April 1, joined the civil service in 1996.

Since then, he has served in various appointments, including as permanent secretary for social and family development, and health.

He was appointed as Permanent Secretary for Defence in 2019, and concurrently as Permanent Secretary (PMO)(Special Duties) and Permanent Secretary (National Security Intelligence Coordination), in May and December 2025 respectively.

Chan will continue to be Permanent Secretary (National Security and Intelligence Coordination) after becoming Head of Civil Service.

Changes in other permanent secretary appointments

Joseph Leong, 55, who is currently Permanent Secretary for Digital Development and Information, Permanent Secretary (Smart Nation) at PMO, and Permanent Secretary (Cybersecurity) at PMO, will take over as Permanent Secretary for Defence.

His smart nation and cybersecurity portfolios will be taken over by Chng Kai Fong, 47, who will also be appointed as Permanent Secretary for Digital Development and Information.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Finance Lai Chung Han, 53, will be concurrently appointed as Permanent Secretary (PMO)(Special Duties).

Permanent Secretary for Law Luke Goh, who also holds the concurrent appointment of Permanent Secretary (Development) for Foreign Affairs will be re-designated Permanent Secretary (Policy) for Foreign Affairs. He will continue to helm the Ministry of Law as its permanent secretary.

Foo Chi Hsia, currently Deputy Secretary (Southeast Asia and Association of Southeast Asian Nations) for Foreign Affairs, will be appointed as Second Permanent Secretary (Digital Development) at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information. She will also take on two other concurrent roles: Second Permanent Secretary (Smart Nation) at PMO, and Second Permanent Secretary (Development) for Foreign Affairs.

All appointments and redesignation are effective on April 1.

