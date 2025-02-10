New ICA services centre to open in April, public can self-collect identity cards and passports there from July

A new Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) services centre is set to open on April 7.

Located at 2 Crawford Street, the new ICA Services Centre (ISC) is adjacent to the current ICA building. It will maintain the same operating hours of 8am to 4.30pm from Monday to Friday.

A more "seamless transaction experience" is to be expected at the new services centre, ICA said in a press release on Monday (Feb 10).

Instead of visiting different levels of the ICA building for different services, the public will be able to enjoy a suite of services at a "single touchpoint" in the ISC.

Come July, members of the public will be able to self-collect their identity card and passport from automated kiosks at the services centre.

This means they won't have to make an appointment before collection.

More details will be announced at a later date, ICA said.

Suspension of counter services at ICA building

Counter services at the current ICA building will be suspended between April 1 and 4 to ensure a smooth transition to the new services centre.

"The transition period will allow our officers to focus on the final preparations required for the new ISC, such as performing stress tests and fine-tuning systems and processes," ICA said.

During this period, no walk-ins will be served, except for urgent requests that will be assessed and served on a case-by-case basis.

This includes passports for urgent travel, oath-taking for minors turning 22 years old between April 1 and 6 as well as completion of formalities for immigration passes expiring between April 1 and 6.

The ICA urges members of the public to take public transport to the new services centre, with Lavender MRT Station being a two-minute walk away.

Those planning drive to the new services centre will have to find parking elsewhere - public parking will be unavailable until 2027 amid ongoing works at ICA's carpark.

Alternative public carparks can be found along North Bridge Road, Crawford Lane and French Road.

A pick-up and drop-off bay can also be found along the entrance of the ISC.

"The ICA is committed to further enhancing our customers' experience," the authority stated.

khooyihang@asiaone.com