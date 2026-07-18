Indoor tennis court, F&B options: New Joo Chiat Community Club set to open in 2030

When completed in the second half of 2030, the new Joo Chiat Community Club will be a space for all residents following a six-year-long conversation, said Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong as he presented the community's vision for their new community club on Saturday (July 18).

Spanning a gross floor area of approximately 14,000 sqm, the new community club will be a home for performing arts, sports, and a wide range of future-ready amenities.

This includes food and beverage outlets, indoor basketball and tennis courts, a rooftop gym, and a multipurpose hall which can support badminton, pickleball and community events.

But it will also celebrate Joo Chiat's heritage, with the new community club envisioned not simply as a replacement facility, but as the next chapter of a shared community story.

"This must be a space for the community. (It) must be a space that people feel comfortable in," said the law minister, who is also MP for East Coast GRC, representing Joo Chiat division.

To ensure that Joo Chiat residents from all walks of life had a chance to share their views on what their next-generation community club should become, Tong said community volunteers, architects, artists, educators, musicians, sports personalities, and local stakeholders along with residents took six years to "design, redesign, have conversations".

Home for arts, sports and being future-proof

In a joint statement by the People's Association (PA) and the Singapore Land Authority, the agencies said the new community club has been "deliberately designed" as part of a wider neighbourhood ecosystem, rather than a standalone destination.

Pointing to those who had shared their views, the agencies added that their collective contributions helped refine both the facilities and the future direction of the community club, ensuring that it reflects the aspirations, heritage and identity of Joo Chiat.

In continuation of Siglap South's performing arts heritage, the new community club will feature dedicated music studios, dance studios, jamming room and a flexible 198-seat Black Box Theatre designed to support performances ranging from community productions to professional showcases.

Cultural Medallion recipient Jeremy Monteiro was consulted on both the technical design of the performing arts facilities and their future programming, the agencies said.

Two of Joo Chiat's "homegrown" athletes — former national swimmer and Olympic champion Joseph Schooling and national shuttler Yeo Jia Min — also contributed technical advice on the design of the sporting facilities, user experience and the types of programmes that would encourage residents of all ages and abilities to participate confidently in sport and active living.

Joo Chiat's constituency office said in a statement that this would allow the community club to realise residents' vision for it to be a place that not only encourages healthy living, but also, inspire young people to participate in sports.

And apart from the array of facilities, the new community club will also feature white spaces for people to come together and collaborate on projects to give back to the community.

Tong said that this considers the importance of spaces adjusting to the needs and aspirations of people.

"I'm very glad that we are able to do so because it helps us to let the spaces work for us and not the other way round.

"Many times when we design from the top down and fix the spaces, people will have to adjust to the spaces."

Construction for the new community club is expected to commence in the first half of 2027, with the new community destination expected to open in the second half of 2030.

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editor@asiaone.com