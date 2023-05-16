New LKY $10 coin, notes with national anthem and other interesting facts about Singapore money

In honour of the 100th birth anniversary of our late founding father Lee Kuan Yew, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) launched a new commemorative $10 coin on Monday (May 15).

The gold-coloured LKY coin is minted in aluminium bronze and has a diameter of 30mm, making it larger than the current Third Series circulation coins.

On one side, it features a portrait of Lee Kuan Yew, accompanied in the foreground by the Marina Barrage. The backdrop is the skyline of the Raffles Place financial district, and two heritage buildings which have witnessed significant milestones in Singapore's history - Fullerton Hotel (formerly the Fullerton Building/General Post Office) and National Gallery Singapore (formerly the Supreme Court and City Hall).

On the other side of the coin, below the Singapore Coat of Arms, a dual latent image features Lee's birth year (1923) viewed from one angle, and his 100th birth anniversary (2023) viewed from another.

Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents can apply for up to five coins per person from today till June 9 here. The coins are legal tender and will be made available for collection from September 2023.

And if you're interested in collecting this new coin, you might also be interested in these little-known facts about Singapore money:

1. Most of our dollar notes are made of polymer now, not paper

The reason is simple: polymer apparently lasts three to four times longer than paper, which means all that rough handling won't tear your money that easily these days.

2. We actually have a rectangular coin

It was the $5 Silver Proof Colour Coin issued in 2010 to commemorate our 45 years of independence.

3. Every note has a Braille code

This is at the top right corner on the front of the note to let visually handicapped users recognise different denominations by touch.

4. You can find our national anthem on a $1,000 note

First, you'll have to get your hands on a $1,000 note; next, you have to peer closely at the back where the entire lyrics are printed in microtext.

5. Spanish currency was once our legal currency

Yes, back in 1823 when John Crawfurd, the Resident of Singapore, said so.

