New maid falls to death from Toa Payoh block, believed to have been cleaning windows

A domestic helper died after falling from a HDB block in Toa Payoh on Thursday (Sept 25).

She was reportedly cleaning the windows in that unit located at Block 9 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh at that time.

The maid had arrived less than a week before the incident occurred, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Rags and cleaning agents were reportedly found at the scene. Her employer, in an interview with Shin Min, suspected that the deceased had slipped and fallen while cleaning the windows.

In a photo shared on Facebook, a woman can be seen lying at the foot of an HDB block, with police officers present at the scene.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a 75-year-old cleaner, who wished to be known only as Xiong, said that he was sweeping the floor when he heard a loud bang.

He added that when he went to check, he found a woman lying on the ground and called out to her, but she did not respond.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, a blue tent had been set up, with several police cars present.

'She was a good and caring maid'

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased's employer, who wished to be known only as Ye, said that her helper had just started work on Sept 20.

"The police said there were rags and window cleaning agents downstairs. I believe she accidentally fell," said Ye, who works in human resource.

Ye added that her family were still asleep when the incident happened, and she only learnt about the maid's fall when the police arrived.

She shared that she found it hard to accept the news.

"I feel very sad. This is a life. She was a good and caring maid," said Ye, adding that she would discuss the funeral arrangements with the maid agency.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that a call for assistance was made at 8.00am at Block 9 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh.

A 39-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the said block and was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

