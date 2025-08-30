New permanent secretary and re-designation announced

The Public Service Division on Friday (Aug 29) announced one new permanent secretary appointment and re-designation that will take effect from Oct 1, 2025.

Tan Chye Hee, 52, will be appointed Permanent Secretary (Home Affairs Development) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and concurrently Permanent Secretary (Information and Development) at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) form Oct 1.

He takes over the portfolios from Aubeck Kam, 54, and Chng Kai Fong, 46, respectively.

Tan has been director of the Internal Security Department at MHA since 2020.

He was formerly Deputy Commissioner of Police for Investigations and Intelligence at the Singapore Police Force (SPF) from 2015 to 2020, and previously held various appointments in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, MHA and SPF.

Kam will continue to serve as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Social and Family Development, while Chng will be re-designated as Permanent Secretary (Development) at MDDI.

Chng will continue to hold his concurrent appointment as Permanent Secretary (Development) (Smart Nation) (Cybersecurity) in the Prime Minister's Office.

