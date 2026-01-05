Outgoing police commissioner Hoong Wee Teck pays tribute to public, partners and officers as How Kwang Hwee takes over

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) bade farewell to Commissioner of Police (CP) Hoong Wee Teck in a ceremony on Monday (Jan 5), as the force welcomed their new top cop, How Kwang Hwee.

Hoong Wee Teck, 62, has served 38 years in the SPF, leading it for 11 years — since 2015.

He is credited for having significantly strengthened the capabilities of the police, particularly in the adoption of new technological capabilities which have enabled the force to carry out its mission of crime fighting and prevention.

In his farewell speech, Hoong paid tribute to the "strong trust and shared responsibilities" from its partners and the public for making Singapore a safe country.

"A safe country is not built by police officers alone. It is built by a community that believes in the common purpose, anchored by the strong trust and shared responsibilities.

"To our partners, including our fellow Home Team and public service agencies, volunteers, community stakeholders and overseas counterparts, thank you for your collaboration, your vigilance and your unwavering support," he said.

Reflecting on evolving public security threats such as the Covid-19 pandemic, scams and terrorism, Hoong said that there were moments of uncertainties, especially when threats evolved faster than the police's systems and preparations.

"But every time, without fail — you, our officers, rose to the occasion...Together, we have ensured Singapore remains as one of the safest places in the world," added Hoong.

According to Gallup's 2025 Global Safety Report, Singapore leads the world in perceived safety among residents —the 12th time the city state topped the list.

New police chief has served 27 years

New CP How Kwang Hwee has served in the SPF for 27 years.

He joined the SPF in 1998 and rose to his present post as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Policy) in 2024.

He had previously led the Operations Department as its director and was also the Deputy Commissioner for Investigation and Intelligence.

How is credited with leading the planning and execution of several major operations, including the security operations of the Trump-Kim Summit in 2018 and the anti-money laundering cases which resulted in the arrest of 10 foreign nationals.

He begins his tenure as Singapore's ninth post-independence police commissioner on Jan 6.

