New restrictions end import of errant PMDs and PABs

Residents will soon be able to rest easy knowing that the number of home fires and PMD accidents could soon dwindle, as the LTA has announced on its Twitter page that the devices will now be considered controlled goods.

The new restrictions come as part of the Small Motorised Vehicles (Safety) Bill, passed on May 26, 2020.

Labelling the devices as controlled goods mean that a permit will be necessary for their import into Singapore from June 28, 2021 onwards. The LTA states that this will help stem the inflow of non-compliant devices and improve fire and path safety for all.

#PSA All 🚲 PABs & 🛴 motorised PMDs will require a permit to be imported into Singapore from today, 28 Jun. This will help stem the inflow of non-compliant devices and ensure path and fire safety for all. #RideSafeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/VRALhkLa4U — LTA (@LTAsg) June 28, 2021

Imported devices will, from now on, have to meet the locally imposed width, weight, and speed standards, as well as the UL2272 and EN1594:2017 international standards to PMDs and PABs respectively.

Offenders may be fined up to $5,000, or jailed up to six months, or both for the first offence, with repeat offenders possibly facing higher penalties.

This latest move against errant PMD users comes after the recently announced imposition of mandatory tests for all PMD and e-scooter users, announced on April 30, 2021.

This article was first published sgCarMart.