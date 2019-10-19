New ridge walk opens in Botanic Gardens as part of 8ha extension

PHOTO: Facebook / NParks
Fabian Koh
The Straits Times

Visitors to the Botanic Gardens can now walk along a 350m-long hiking trail, taking them past the new highest point in the park — 40m above sea level.

They can also enjoy plants from habitats found in the tropical hills of Southeast Asia as they hike along the Mingxin Foundation Rambler's Ridge, which opened on Saturday (Oct 19).

The ridge is part of the Gallop Extension, situated just beyond the western boundary of the Unesco World Heritage site. The 8ha extension is about the size of 11 football fields and brings the garden’s total area to 82ha.

The Gallop Extension is located in Gallop Road. Visitors can access it via a 200m bridge extending across Tyersall Avenue from the Learning Forest, starting next year.

Planning a visit to the Mingxin Foundation Rambler’s Ridge and the OCBC Arboretum at the new Gallop Extension in the...

Posted by NParks on Friday, October 18, 2019

The plan was first mooted four years ago, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, who was the guest of honour at the launch.

"Some of you may know that when the Gardens was established 160 years ago, it had only 22 hectares of space. With the plans and the Gallop Extension, today it will be almost four times the size, at 82 hectares," said Mr Wong.

He encouraged visitors to attempt the ridge-top hike, if they are "feeling very adventurous". Previously, the highest point in the Botanic Gardens was 35m at Burkill Hall.

Mr Shee Zhi Qiang, director of horticulture and operations at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, explained that the Mingxin Foundation Rambler's Ridge is another recreation of a natural plant habitat, like the wetlands and lowlands forests at the Learning Forest.

"On a ridge, it is noticeably windier, with a constant breeze. There are at least 150 species of plants there currently. Some of the plants here are from other places in Singapore, like the nature reserves and offshore islands," he explained.

The ridge-top walk is one of two new features of the garden, along with the OCBC Arboretum.

The arboretum holds 2,000 trees of over 200 species of dipterocarps, which are forest giants that can grow to more than 80m. It is also the first arboretum in South-east Asia to use an Internet of Things system to monitor the trees as they grow.

Mr Wong, who is also Second Minister for Finance, announced that next year, two conservation houses will open at the Gallop Extension.

"One of them will be a Forest Discovery Centre, where visitors can learn about different forest habitats through exhibits, workshops and activities on forest ecology," he said.

[Opening of new features at Singapore Botanic Gardens’ Gallop Extension] The Mingxin Foundation Rambler’s Ridge and OCBC...

Posted by NParks on Friday, October 18, 2019

The other is a Botanical Art Gallery, where visitors can browse rare books and artworks that have been archived from almost 130 years ago.

On Saturday, Mr Wong also launched the first three volumes of the Flora of Singapore book series.

The 14-volume series will catalogue the over 3,000 species of plants in Singapore, said Dr David Middleton, coordinating director of research and conservation at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

"The main purpose of it is to set a catalogue of all the species of plants we have in Singapore. Because only by knowing what we have, can we find out if we have new things coming in the future. Also, we have to be able to know what we have and where it occurs, to find out what's very rare or what could be threatened," he said.

The first three volumes took over 100 experts two years to work on. The other 11 volumes will be completed and released over the next seven to eight years, Dr Middleton added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore Botanic Gardens Parks / Nature reserves plants ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

TRENDING

SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Orchard Towers killing: Sole woman in case cries after murder charge reduced to assault
Orchard Towers killing: Sole woman in case cries after murder charge reduced to assault
She&#039;ll find you your ideal partner but don&#039;t ask her for a virgin
She'll find you your ideal partner but don't ask her for a virgin
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Jewel Changi Airport sees 50m visitors since opening six months ago
Jewel Changi Airport sees 50m visitors since opening six months ago
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
New ridge walk opens in Botanic Gardens as part of 8ha extension
New ridge walk opens in Botanic Gardens as part of 8ha extension
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
Taiwan girl becomes colourblind due to excessive phone use
Taiwan girl becomes colourblind due to excessive phone use

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam

Home Works

Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB &amp; BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven

SERVICES