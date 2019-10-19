New ridge walk opens in Botanic Gardens as part of 8ha extension

Visitors to the Botanic Gardens can now walk along a 350m-long hiking trail, taking them past the new highest point in the park — 40m above sea level.

They can also enjoy plants from habitats found in the tropical hills of Southeast Asia as they hike along the Mingxin Foundation Rambler's Ridge, which opened on Saturday (Oct 19).

The ridge is part of the Gallop Extension, situated just beyond the western boundary of the Unesco World Heritage site. The 8ha extension is about the size of 11 football fields and brings the garden’s total area to 82ha.

The Gallop Extension is located in Gallop Road. Visitors can access it via a 200m bridge extending across Tyersall Avenue from the Learning Forest, starting next year.

The plan was first mooted four years ago, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, who was the guest of honour at the launch.

"Some of you may know that when the Gardens was established 160 years ago, it had only 22 hectares of space. With the plans and the Gallop Extension, today it will be almost four times the size, at 82 hectares," said Mr Wong.

He encouraged visitors to attempt the ridge-top hike, if they are "feeling very adventurous". Previously, the highest point in the Botanic Gardens was 35m at Burkill Hall.

Mr Shee Zhi Qiang, director of horticulture and operations at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, explained that the Mingxin Foundation Rambler's Ridge is another recreation of a natural plant habitat, like the wetlands and lowlands forests at the Learning Forest.