New rules for all active mobility devices, including bicycles, to kick in from March 1

SINGAPORE — All active mobility devices allowed on roads in Singapore will have to comply with size limits from March 1.

In a Facebook post on Feb 8, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said that the regulations, which cover novel forms of transport, are aimed at making paths safer.

The devices affected by the new rules are bicycles, non-motorised cargo bicycles or tricycles, rider-only tricycles and recumbents, which are devices that allow riders to pedal in a reclined position.

From March 1, all active mobility devices that can be used on roads will be limited to a maximum of 130cm in width and 260cm in length. The existing limits of a maximum of 70cm in width and 20kg in unladen weight for devices used on paths will also apply to non-motorised cargo bicycles, cargo tricycles, rider-only tricycles and recumbents.

These devices will be required to have at least one working handbrake. Riders of recumbent bicycles will need to have at least one working brake that can be operated by hand or foot.

Baey said riders of recumbent bikes will also be required to display a bright-coloured flag on a pole of "a reasonable height".

Novel mobility devices cannot be motorised. According to a circular on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) website, motorised novel devices will continue to be banned on public paths and roads until internationally recognised certification standards for such devices are available.

Baey encouraged users of these devices to also get third-party liability insurance.

The new rules had been recommended by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel in February 2023 to curb the increase in excessively wide or long mobility devices that may obstruct other road users. They were accepted by the Government in March 2023.

Such devices can obstruct other road users, as they tend to be slower-moving, less manoeuvrable and harder to overtake, the panel said then.

At the time, LTA said it was aware of at least 250 cargo bicycles, cargo tricycles, rider-only tricycles and recumbents in use in Singapore.

While the use of these increasingly popular devices was not widespread, the panel said the recommendations will ensure that path and road safety is maintained while ensuring that rules are consistent.

For example, the panel said, under current rules, cargo bicycles and two-wheeled recumbents are allowed on both paths and roads, but rider-only tricycles and three-wheeled recumbents are allowed only on paths, even though the devices are all similar.

The new rules will also ensure there is sufficient space between path users for safe passing or overtaking, and reduce the risk of serious injury in the event of a collision, the panel said then.

More details on the new rules can be found on the LTA website.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.