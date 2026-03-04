New skills pathway will be available for EV technical specialists: Sun Xueling

A new skills pathway will be available for electric vehicle (EV) technical specialists, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling at the Committee of Supply debate in Parliament on Wednesday (March 4).

This pathway, launched by the National Transport Academy, SkillsFuture and the Institution of Engineers, Singapore, aims to prepare the country's workforce for the transition to EVs.

"This charts out the progression roadmap for a career in EV maintenance," SMS Sun said, adding that those eligible can receive course fee subsidies of at least 50 per cent for SkillsFuture Singapore-approved courses.

According to the Ministry of Transport (MOT), the pathway was developed by key stakeholders in the industry including all four public bus operators, the automotive sector and institutes of higher learning.

It features a four-tier progression system with courses that fulfil feedback and requirements set by the industry.

Key features of the pathway will include progression in professional development, which allows participants to improve in technical competency and skills.

Under the Chartered Engineering Scheme, these participants will be able to obtain titles such as "Chartered Technician", "Chartered Technologist" and "Chartered Engineer" based on their expertise, MOT said.

The pathway is also structured into four levels beginning with an academic requirement in Nitec in Automotive Technology following the 2021 intake, including the National EV Safety Specialist Certification.

The second level requires Higher Nitec in Automotive Engineering or related engineering with a minimum of two years' experience as a technical specialist.

Alternatively, participants can use their diploma with a minimum of one year as a technical specialist, or minimum of five years' experience as a technical specialist.

More details on the second, third and fourth levels will be shared by the end of 2026, according to MOT.

The other two key features of the pathway includes collaboration with industry leaders within the automotive industry as well as access to a broader talent pool for participating employers.

