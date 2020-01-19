New suspected Wuhan virus case in Singapore, remaining 5 have tested negative

A photo taken on Jan 3, 2020, shows travellers arriving at Changi Airport's Terminal 1.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 52-year-old man with pneumonia who had travelled to Wuhan has been admitted for further assessment and treatment, bringing the number of suspected cases identified here of a mysterious viral illness to six.

His condition was stable and he had been isolated as a precautionary measure, said the Ministry of Health on Saturday (Jan 18), noting that he had not visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market associated with the cluster of pneumonia in Wuhan.

The other five patients have been cleared of having the virus.

"MOH will continue to monitor the situation closely," said the ministry.

"As medical practitioners are on the lookout for cases with pneumonia who have recently returned from Wuhan, Singapore is likely to see more suspect cases that will need to be investigated for possible links to the Wuhan cluster."

It urged the public to remain vigilant and to adopt good personal hygiene.

Travellers to Wuhan should monitor their health closely and seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell, and also inform their doctor of their travel history.

ALSO READ: 2 more suspected Wuhan virus cases in Singapore; both isolated as precaution

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

