New tripartite council formed to help workers and employers address impact of AI

A new Tripartite Jobs Council (TJC) will be formed to help workers and businesses in Singapore to address the impact of artificial intelligence (AI).

The council includes the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

In a joint statement on Thursday (April 30), NTUC, SNEF and MOM said that the council will "build on the tripartite partners’ respective efforts and programmes and complement the Government's efforts under the National AI Council to drive Singapore’s AI agenda".

The council will focus on three areas: Supporting workforce with AI adoption, "broad-based and supportive" training for workers and “at-risk” segments, as well as building public awareness of AI.

Speaking to the media, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said: "We know that many workers and businesses are feeling uncertain about what AI means for their jobs and livelihoods. These concerns are valid.

"This is why MOM, NTUC and SNEF have formed the Tripartite Jobs Council to coordinate action at this critical transformation."

The tripartite partners will share more details on the council’s composition and plans in the coming months.

Setting up the new council comes after the Government announced plans in this year’s Budget which has a focus on AI.

Budget 2026 includes initiatives like "AI missions" to drive AI-led sectoral economic transformation, and free premium AI tools for Singaporeans taking selected training courses, as well as a self-diagnostic tool to help workers assess their AI readiness level and training needs.

NTUC also announced a two-year subsidy for AI tools as well as training pathways for workers.

"TJC is our steadfast commitment to support worker, equip them with relevant skills and ensure they benefit from new opportunities in the AI-enabled economy," said NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng.

SNEF President Tan Hee Teck said that the pace of the development of AI will have a "wide and deep impact" on businesses across the world.

"It is critical that we continue to strengthen business competitiveness by helping employees navigate this transformation and seize new opportunities arising from AI, while building a workforce that will be able to leverage AI effectively for productivity gains."

In his May Day message on Thursday, Dr Tan said as Singapore grapples with challenges such as rising geopolitical tensions and business uncertainty, the tripartite partnership between the unions, employers and Government "becomes more critical than ever.

He noted that workers’ real wages grew by 1.6 per cent per annum over the past five years, while lower-wage workers saw faster growth of 2.8 per cent.

"These challenges call for a forward-looking tripartite approach, one that is principled in purpose and pragmatic in action," said Dr Tan.

“We have achieved much as a nation, weathering storms before through unity and determination. Our greatest potential lies in what more we can accomplish together."

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chingshijie@asiaone.com