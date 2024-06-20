New varieties on the block? Some durians selling for up to $58 per kg in Singapore

We all know the durian variety Musang King, but have you heard of the green Beserah, Tupai King, or even 'Fei Ji Mao'?

With the durian season in full swing, lesser-known varieties are popping up in stalls across Singapore — though their heftier price tags may make one's wallet much lighter.

Some stalls in Geylang are selling Black Gold and Beserah durians, also known as D145, at $48 to $58 per kilogram, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Over at Trengganu Street in Chinatown, one vendor has brought in Tupai King (squirrel king) durians, touting it as a special, rare variety grown on a "century-old tree", and selling it at $58 per kilogram.

Durians grown on older trees are said to have a richer and more complex taste.

However, the vendor provided a caveat — the taste of the pricy fruit may not be to everyone's liking. Most of the customers who purchased the Tupai King are tourists, he said.

And at HengBros SG Durian located along Upper Cross Street, 'Fei Ji Mao' durians are going for $48 per kilogram.

Store owner Zhang Chaosheng (transliteration) told Shin Min the Grade A fruit is of the Musang King variety and grown on old trees in Raub, Pahang.

According to him, this Musang King variety was exported to places such as China and Hong Kong in earlier days, giving rise to the name 'Fei Ji Mao' where 'Fei Ji' means plane in Mandarin while 'Mao' refers to Musang King.

"This is the Musang King that has 'been on a plane and gone abroad'... Since they are exported overseas, they are the best of the best," he said.

According to 8world, one durian vendor surmised that prices would drop in early July, with the possibility of Musang King durians from Johor going for as low as $10 per kilogram.

Currently, Musang King durians from Pahang are selling at $28 to $38 per kilogram in Singapore, those in the industry told the Chinese publication.

Some customers are willing to pay higher prices for rarer varieties such as 'Fei Ji Mao' and Tupai king, they added.

