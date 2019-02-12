New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow

SINGAPORE - The National Anthem "Majulah Singapura" (meaning Onward Singapore) will be updated as part of celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of Singapore's national symbols.

The new version is a rendition by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu said on Sunday morning (Dec 1).

It will be revealed on Tuesday as part of a commemoration ceremony for the 60th anniversary of the Anthem, the national flag and the state crest, Ms Fu said on the sidelines of the One Community Fiesta family sports carnival held at Jurong Lake Gardens.

This will be the first update to the National Anthem since the current version was recorded in 2001.

It was composed in 1958 by the late Zubir Said. After Singapore attained self-governance in 1959, the song was adapted slightly and introduced as Singapore's National Anthem on Dec 3, 1959.

Ms Fu said the adoption of the national symbols that year was an important moment for Singapore as a young nation, and the symbols are an anchor of Singaporeans' national identity.

"I think 60 years on, Singaporeans are wearing the flag proudly. They are singing the Anthem proudly," she said.

"Right now, our Team Singapore athletes are wearing the flag on their sleeves, proudly representing Singapore, and if they win, they will be on the podium and the National Anthem will be played," she added in reference to the ongoing SEA Games in Manila.