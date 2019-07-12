New wildlife bridge now open in Mandai - but it's animals only, please

The 140m-long bridge is aimed at reducing the number of roadkill incidents in the Mandai Precinct.
PHOTO: Mandai Park Holdings
Vanessa Liu
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A wide, forested bridge stretching across Mandai Lake Road forms a nearly seamless safe passage for wildlife between the wooded areas on both sides of the road.

Launched on Friday (Dec 6) after 2½ years of construction, the Mandai Wildlife Bridge "stitches together the Central Catchment Nature Reserve (CCNR) and provides a safe passage for our local wildlife", said Mr Mike Barclay, group chief executive of Mandai Park Holdings (MPH).

For the first time in 60 years since Mandai Lake Road was built, cutting the forest environment in two, critters such as pangolins, colugos and lesser mousedeer trying to get from one side to the other side no longer need to do so at their peril.

The 140m-long bridge is aimed at reducing the number of roadkill incidents in the Mandai Precinct, which MPH is developing into an integrated nature and wildlife destination.

Mr Barclay said the animal-only bridge was the organisation's "first stride towards rejuvenating Mandai into an integrated nature and wildlife precinct." MPH declined to disclose the cost of the bridge.

By 2023, the area, which sits at the edge of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, will see two additions - the new Rainforest Park and the relocated Bird Park - to the existing list of parks, which include the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Safari.

The number of roadkill incidents in the area has drawn fire from local nature groups.

The Straits Times understands that five colugos were previously found dead along the road since works started in 2017. Other animals including the critically endangered Sunda pangolin have also been killed on the road.

Previously, rope bridges were also installed to help tree-dwelling species like the colungo get across the road, and signs have been put up to remind motorists to slow down in the area.

The Mandai Wildlife Bridge was launched after 2½ years of construction. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Trees of different heights have been planted to create a forest-like environment on the Mandai Wildlife Bridge. Mr Barclay thanked the nature groups that had lent a hand for the last leg of the project, and noted that they had also provided guidance on the design of the bridge.

The tree canopy on the Mandai Wildlife Bridge will take between five and 10 years to be fully established.

Following the completion of the Mandai Wildlife Bridge, the Mandai precinct habitats will be further restored, guided by the Mandai Ecological Reforestation Plan, which sets out a 10-year road map for restoring the protected areas adjacent to the CCNR. These areas take up about 19 per cent of the land allocated for development.

These efforts include creating a variety of microhabitats, as well as achieving functional connectivity for animals, said MPH in a statement.

A total of 9ha - about 17 football fields - is expected to be restored by 2030, it added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
animals Parks / Nature reserves Wildlife conservation

TRENDING

Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the border
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by &#039;ex-employees&#039;
Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang accused of being an abusive, dictatorial boss by 'ex-employees'
Gillian Chung reveals why she refused to pay for her wedding
Gillian Chung reveals why she refused to pay for her wedding
Taiwanese singer R.chord Hsieh arrested after wife reports him for drug use
Taiwanese singer arrested after wife reports him for drug use
&#039;Supporting Taiwan independence&#039; ruled slanderous as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo user
'Supporting Taiwan independence' ruled slanderous as actress Ruby Lin sues Weibo user
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Song Hye-kyo&#039;s personal information leaked online
Song Hye-kyo's personal information leaked online
Video of dolphin ramming head repeatedly against tank wall purportedly taken at S.E.A. Aquarium in 2018
Video of dolphin ramming head repeatedly against tank wall purportedly taken at S.E.A. Aquarium in 2018
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient&#039;s last wish and is a &#039;miracle worker&#039; to some
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient's last wish and is a 'miracle worker' to some
Popular &#039;80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore
'80s brand ixi:z makes comeback in Singapore, but don't expect any velcro wallets
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group

SERVICES