New Year luck: $8m Toto jackpot split among 3 winning tickets

The nearly $8 million Toto jackpot from Jan 2 will be split among three winning tickets, following no winners in the previous Group 1 draw.

The winning numbers were 11, 18, 20, 32, 38 and 39, and the additional number was 34.

The Jan 2 draw started out with $5 million prize money but was increased to $6.8 million and later $7.9 million after there were no winners in the previous draw.

Each of the three winners will receive $2,653,368.

To win Group 1 prize, a ticket must have all six winning numbers. The prize money will snowball to the next draw if there are no winners, up till the fourth draw. After that, the amount will be shared among the winners in Group 2.

The three winning tickets were bought through a Quickpick System 7 entry, an iToto System 12 ticket and a Singapore Pools branch in Upper Boon Keng Road.

An iToto ticket comprises 12 numbers, increasing the odds of winning and is split into 28 shares. A normal System 12 ticket of 12 numbers is priced at $924, but a person can also buy multiple shares at $33 each.

The Group 2 draw on Jan 2 had 17 winners, who will each be receiving about $98,000.

The largest prize won in a Toto draw was on Feb 11, 2022, with eight winning tickets sharing $19.4 million.

The next Toto draw will be on Monday, Jan 5, with the prize returning to $1 million.

