New Year's Day brawl: 3 men nabbed after fight in Little India

The police have arrested three men after a fight broke out along Clive Street in Little India on New Year's Day.

In a Facebook video shared last Sunday (Jan 2) – with over 119,000 views – it showed fists, along with chairs and flower pots that were thrown during the mass brawl that reportedly involved more than five people.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the fight at 11.28pm and a 27-year-old man was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

"One 21-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and two other 21-year-old men were arrested for public nuisance," the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

An individual found guilty of being a public nuisance could face a S$2,000 fine, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

