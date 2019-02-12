Newborn baby suffocated to death after co-sleeping with father

A 19-day-old baby boy suffocated to death after co-sleeping with his father for the first time, findings by a coroner revealed on Friday 29 November 2019.

State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam ruled the case as "yet another unfortunate illustration of the increased risk of inadvertent suffocation resulting from co-sleeping with one's infant, for however brief a time."

BABY'S FIRST-TIME CO-SLEEPING

According to media reports, the mother usually slept on the sofa in their Chai Chee flat with the newborn while her husband slept in the master bedroom with their older child.

But on 8 June last year, the baby's father asked his wife to switch places and sleep with the older child in the master bedroom instead, as he had to do some work.

That night, the father worked almost until 6.30 am in the morning and when he finally went to sleep in the master bedroom, the wife placed the baby next to him on the bed.

The mother said she decided to do this because she did not want to leave him alone after his feeding as he was prone to vomiting.

She then placed the baby on his back and cocoon-wrapped him on the bed. Afterwhich, she tapped her husband to inform him that the baby was beside him and asked him to be careful.

However, the husband later revealed in court that he was too exhausted from his work and did not hear her.