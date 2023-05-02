Next station 'Paw-sir Panjang': Cat wanders onto train platform, sends SMRT staff scrambling

SINGAPORE - Tom and Jerry, the American cartoon characters depicting a cat and a mouse, appear to have made “guest appearances” at SMRT.

Just two days after a rat was spotted scurrying across the floor of a train carriage on Friday, a cat was spotted wandering into an MRT station on Sunday.

A video posted on TikTok by university student Jiannah Bianca on Sunday shows a cat sauntering down the steps onto the platform of a train station.

Ms Bianca, 22, told The Straits Times that she spotted the cat at Pasir Panjang MRT station on Sunday.

Two SMRT employees can be seen in the video attempting to carry the furry feline out of the station, with little success.

“We called (SMRT) for help when we saw the cat because I was scared it would fall in the platform gap or something,” said Ms Bianca, who goes by her username jian on TikTok.

“I think the cat’s a regular there because the staff were calling his name.”

The video then cuts to a clip of the cat being “escorted” out of the station, with two station employees walking in tandem with it while keeping a watchful eye.

The video received close to 12,000 likes and 153 comments in 15 hours, with many netizens making jokes about the situation.

One netizen commented: “It’s chill. It’s just taking the Meow Rapid Transport.”

Others called the Circle Line stop the “Paw-sir Panjang MRT station”, and said the feline “just wanted to get to Tanah Meowah”.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jiannaaaaah/video/7227821220970908930?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7197380841176466945

The kitty’s escapades were captured just two days after a video by TikTok user Salem81 showed a rat running around inside a train that was arriving at Dover MRT station.

Commuters could be seen lifting their legs one after another in an attempt to avoid it.

https://www.tiktok.com/@salimscorpio/video/7226997952164662536?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7197380841176466945

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai told news site Stomp that SMRT employees boarded the train at Jurong East station to locate the rat, but were unable to find it.

They eventually caught and removed the rodent only after the train was withdrawn to the depot.

