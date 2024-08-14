Next stop, Teck Lee: LRT station in Punggol to open on Aug 15

Teck Lee LRT station will begin service on Thursday (Aug 15), nearly two decades after the station in Punggol was completed.

Public transport operator SBS Transit said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that their team has been hard at work to ensure the station is ready to welcome its first passengers.

Teck Lee LRT station will improve connectivity for residents in the area, as well as commuters travelling to the new Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) campus and the Punggol Digital District, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) also said on Tuesday.

The LRT station is within a three-minute walking distance to the business park and SIT along the covered linkways, added LTA.

SIT will move to their new Punggol campus in phases from the second half of 2024, with students starting classes at its new 91,000 sqm campus in September.

Billed as Singapore's first smart and sustainable business district, the Punggol Digital District will also open progressively from the third quarter of the year, the Business Times reported in May.

Teck Lee station will be the last stop to begin operations since the Punggol LRT line was opened in 2005.

On July 31, LTA said that they will receive 25 new two-car trains for the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) progressively from the end of 2024.

These new trains will double the number of two-car trains in the SPLRT fleet, which will increase passenger capacity to better serve residents and meet long-term public transport demand, LTA added.

The opening of Teck Lee LRT station and improvements to the SPLRT will also complement bus service 84G/W.

The bus service, which has been operating since June 23, was introduced to enhance connectivity to the northern part of Punggol — including Sentul Crescent, Punggol Way, New Punggol Road and Punggol Road, as well as Punggol bus interchange.

"The new Punggol Coast MRT station on the North East Line is on track to open by the end of the year," they added.

