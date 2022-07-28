Next stop, toilet: Bus driver leaves halfway to answer nature's call, netizens say 'he is human after all'

Most of us take it for granted that we can easily go for bathroom breaks during work, but it's a little more complicated when you're a bus driver out on a route.

In a TikTok video uploaded on July 17, user @.Sak.sak shared what happened to him and a busload of people when their driver had to answer nature's call.

In the nine-second video, a brief panning shot of the inside of the bus revealed a throng of passengers patiently waiting for their bus driver to return.

https://www.tiktok.com/@.sak.sak/video/7121335172246605057?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

In another clip, the bus driver could be seen running across a road back to the bus, presumably after his toilet break.

"I've never seen this happen before," the TikTok user said in the captions of the video.

In the comments section of the video, he also added a disclaimer saying he was not complaining about the driver taking a break.

"I'm just saying it was very sudden and I've never seen it happen before," he explained.

While the incident might have caused a little inconvenience to some, most netizens pitied the driver and left some rather sympathetic comments.

One also urged others to "appreciate the work" of the bus drivers as they have to wake up early for the sake of their passengers.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/.sak.sak

There were also some who shared their own personal experiences with bus drivers who needed to use the toilet mid-trip with one netizen even saying that his driver had gone to relieve himself on a patch grass.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/.sak.sak

And there was one netizen who asked a valid question: Why were the passengers still holding onto the handrails when the bus was not moving?

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/.sak.sak

One public bus driver, content creator @YourBusCaptain, had previously posted a TikTok clip of himself running to a nearby coffee shop to relieve himself.

Responding to curious commenters on his post, he shared that bus drivers "can use any toilet" as long as the bus is parked in a safe place.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/.sak.sak

This Gen Z bus driver, Syaz Mohd Salim, also added then that he will look for petrol stations or buildings with toilets if there are no coffee shops in sight.

In January, a man who hurled expletives at a bus driver for not stopping for him at Lavender was investigated by the police in a case of using abusive language against a public service worker.

ALSO READ: Request vs require: Bus driver suing SBS Transit says made to work excessive OT, company says his calculations wrong

melissateo@asiaone.com