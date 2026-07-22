'Next time I sure burn house': Man arrested for alleged series of loanshark harassment

A 22-year-old will be charged in court on Wednesday (July 22) for his alleged involvement in several cases of loanshark harassment islandwide.

The police said in a news release on Tuesday night that they were alerted to a series of such cases between July 18 and 20.

The victims of these cases had the main doors of their residential units splashed with red paint and the walls along the common corridor of the affected units were scribbled with loanshark-related graffiti.

A photograph of one of the alleged crime scenes show a debtor's note scribbled on a wall outside a residential unit.

The note reads: "O$P$ This time last warning. Next time I sure burn house already! Don't try my patient!!! Your family and neighbours sure cry (sic)."

Officers from Bedok, Clementi and Woodlands Police Divisions identified the man through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested on Tuesday and a mobile phone was seized as case exhibit.

The penalty for loanshark harassment for first-time offenders is a jail term of up to five years, along with a fine of between $5,000 and $10,000, and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

The police reiterated that they have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disrupt public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

"Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way," said the police

The public can call the police hotline at 999 if they suspect or know anyone involved in loansharking activities.

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editor@asiaone.com