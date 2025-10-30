Ng Chee Khern to retire on Dec 1 after 41 years in public service

The Public Service Division (PSD) announced that Manpower Permanent Secretary Ng Chee Khern, who has served 41 years in the public service, will retire on Dec 1.

This is among several changes for permanent secretaries announced on Thursday (Oct 30).

Ng, 60, began his career in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in 1984, rising through the ranks to become Chief of Air Force from 2006 to 2009.

After leaving SAF, Ng was appointed Security and Intelligence Division director in 2010.

In 2014, Ng was appointed permanent secretary for defence development. He was concurrently the second permanent secretary for health, overseeing emergency preparedness and capacity building for the public healthcare sector.

He was later appointed as the first permanent secretary for smart nation and digital government in 2017, where he led the government's efforts to develop digital enablers for citizens and businesses, said PSD.

Ng took on his current role in the manpower ministry in 2022.

Other changes

Sustainability and the Environment Permanent Secretary Stanley Loh, 54, will take over from Ng on Dec 1.

Former Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong, 50, who is presently permanent secretary for defence development at the Ministry of Defence and permanent secretary for development at the Ministry of National Development, will relinquish his national development portfolio to replace Loh at the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

The head of the civil service Leo Yip, 61, will relinquish his role as permanent secretary for national security and intelligence coordination, while retaining his appointments in the Prime Minister's Office and as civil service head.

Defence Permanent Secretary Chan Heng Kee, 56, will take on an additional role, as national security and intelligence coordination permanent secretary.

