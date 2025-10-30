Ng Teng Fong General Hospital patient, 20, grabs loaded gun from auxiliary police officer while trying to escape

A woman warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) snatched a loaded revolver from the holster of an auxiliary police officer while attempting to escape from the medical institution.

Chew Pei Xuan, 20, pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Oct 29) to using criminal force on the officer in committing theft of an item which he was carrying, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Court documents seen by AsiaOne stated that Chew had removed a revolver from the holster of the officer without his consent at about 12pm on July 7 at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

According to the Chinese paper, the Singaporean had engaged in self-harm when intoxicated on July 3 and was admitted to NTFGH for treatment.

On July 7, she tried to escape from the hospital and hid in a toilet. A nurse tried unsuccessfully to persuade her to open the door, and alerted security and Chew's attending doctor of the situation.

About 10 minutes later, the patient reportedly opened the door, and a nurse guided her to her bed and checked her for injuries. At this time, at least one police auxiliary officer and security personnel were present at the ward.

Zaobao reported that Chew tried to escape again when the nurse was searching the bedside table for restraints.

The auxiliary police officer stationed at the ward exit grabbed Chew and a struggle ensued. The latter managed to break free before reaching for the officer's revolver, pulling it from its holster.

The firearm was loaded with five rounds, according to the report.

As Chew pulled the gun from its holster, she was pinned to the ground by the auxiliary police officer and security personnel. She eventually released the revolver after the officer pried her grip free.

According to Zaobao, Chew claimed after the incident that she had heard a voice in her head telling her to escape and use the revolver on herself.

She said that she did not place her finger on the trigger and did not point the revolver at others.

A medical report from the Institute of Mental Health reportedly stated that Chew suffered from borderline personality disorder and depression at the time of the incident and later developed major depressive disorder. She also has a history of alcohol use disorder.

It also stated that her mental state was related to her actions, but she was not of unsound mind then, according to Zaobao.

The judge ordered for an assessment to determine Chew's suitability for reformative training. The case will be heard again on Nov 21.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

lim.kewei@asiaone.com