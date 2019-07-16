Ngee Ann City fall victim was American citizen

It is not clear whether the man's fall was accidental. Police are investigating the case as unnatural death.

SINGAPORE - The United States Embassy has confirmed the death of an American citizen in Singapore, following a query from The Straits Times in relation to a man who died after falling several storeys in Ngee Ann City on Sunday (July 14).

On Tuesday, embassy spokesman Cain Harrelson said: "We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Singapore.

"When a US citizen dies abroad, the department provides all appropriate consular assistance to the family. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time."

On Sunday, a 35-year-old man died after falling several storeys and landing in front of a store on the basement 2 level of the Orchard Road shopping mall.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the incident at about 2pm.