Ngee Ann City fall victim was American citizen

It is not clear whether the man's fall was accidental. Police are investigating the case as unnatural death.
PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao, Hardware Zone
Charmaine Ng
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The United States Embassy has confirmed the death of an American citizen in Singapore, following a query from The Straits Times in relation to a man who died after falling several storeys in Ngee Ann City on Sunday (July 14).

On Tuesday, embassy spokesman Cain Harrelson said: "We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Singapore.

"When a US citizen dies abroad, the department provides all appropriate consular assistance to the family. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time."

On Sunday, a 35-year-old man died after falling several storeys and landing in front of a store on the basement 2 level of the Orchard Road shopping mall.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the incident at about 2pm.

The man was found lying motionless at the scene. He was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

ST understands that he was Mr Aman Demoz Solomon, an American citizen.

Several shoppers and retail staff had told ST on Sunday that they heard a man scream briefly, followed by the sound of a hard object hitting the floor.

It is not clear whether the fall was accidental. Police are investigating the case as unnatural death.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

