Ngee Ann Poly to fire lecturer who made racist remarks in viral video for serious misconduct

Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) is in the process of terminating the employment of senior lecturer Tan Boon Lee who was filmed making racist comments to an interracial couple near Orchard Road.

The video, uploaded on June 6, went viral. A few days later, an NP alumna took to Instagram and accused the lecturer of making Islamophobic remarks during class in 2017.

NP, in a Facebook statement on Thursday (June 17), said it has charged Tan with a serious breach in its staff code of conduct after having completed investigations into both incidents.

[17 June 2021 Statement] Staff charged for serious misconduct faces termination of service We refer to a video... Posted by Ngee Ann Polytechnic on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

"Our staff members are expected to respect cultural, ethnic and religious differences in our society. They must uphold secularity and impartiality at all times.

"The disciplinary action meted out against the staff in question reflects our commitment to provide a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for our campus community," NP said.

NP added in their statement that police investigations are ongoing.

