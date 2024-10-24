NHB to study if 38 Oxley Road has sufficient historical significance for preservation

The National Heritage Board (NHB) said on Thursday (Oct 24) that they will commence a study on 38 Oxley Road to assess if it has national historical, heritage and architectural significance to be worthy of preservation.

The property was the home of founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew from the mid-1940s until his death in 2015.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong noted that the house has been the subject of some discussion after the "sad passing" of Dr Lee Wei Ling.

Dr Lee, the daughter of Lee Kuan Yew, died on Oct 9. She was living at 38 Oxley Road.

"There's quite understandably, a range of different views amongst Singaporeans on the matter," Tong wrote.

"It's important that we approach the matter with an open mind, as well as keep our options open. The passage of time will help us better appreciate the matter in its proper context, with the benefit of some hindsight."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/edwintong/p/DBfjS5UyAiw/?hl=en[/embed]

In 2018, a ministerial committee led by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean laid out three options for the house to help a "future government" make an "informed and considered decision".

Their recommendations were: To retain the property and gazette it for conservation or as a national monument; to retain the basement dining room, which has the most historical significance, and tear down the rest of the property; or to allow the property to be demolished fully for redevelopment.

The ministerial committee said in its report that the house has historical significance as it was where "meetings took place that led to the formation of the first independent government for Singapore, and altered the destiny of the country".

The basement dining room was where the People's Action Party was formed in 1954.

On Thursday, NHB said that the report concluded that while Lee Kuan Yew's preference was for the building to be demolished, he was prepared to accept options other than demolition, given that suitable arrangements were made.

These included ensuring that the building was refurbished and kept in a habitable state, and the family's privacy was protected.

On Oct 15, Lee Hsien Yang, the owner of the property, announced that he would be applying to demolish the family home to build a small private dwelling.

"I am the sole legal owner of 38 Oxley Road. After my sister's passing, I am the only living executor of my father Lee Kuan Yew's estate," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"In his will, he wished for the house to be demolished 'immediately after' Wei Ling moved out of the house. It is my duty to carry out his wishes to the fullest extent of the law."

"Lee Hsien Loong said in Parliament in 2015 that when Wei Ling passed, it would be up to 'the Government of the day' to decide whether to allow demolition. It has been nine years. That day is today."

[[nid:705528]]

This application to demolish the house would "straightaway rule out options which can be considered", Tong noted on Thursday.

"We do not think that any option should be precluded, or closed off, at this stage."

NHB said that the study will be conducted by its Preservation of Sites and Monuments Advisory Board, which comprises "experts from various sectors".

"If a Preservation Order is made, the government will have the time needed to consider carefully the different options identified in the Ministerial Committee Report and any other options that may emerge," they added.

"This will ensure a well-considered decision that will stand the test of time and will strengthen our solidarity and unity as a nation."

NHB's recommendation will be submitted to the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth to decide whether to issue a Preservation Order.

READ ALSO: 'Please honour my father's wish for his home to be demolished': 38 Oxley Road back in the spotlight after Lee Wei Ling's death

chingshijie@asiaone.com