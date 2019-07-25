Nicholas Tse has itch to act in thriller again, reunites with Donnie Yen after 14 years

Nicholas Tse is reuniting with Donnie Yen to shoot a thriller called Raging Fire.

Nicholas Tse, who has lately helmed cooking shows, hopes to whip up another feast for the eyes - this time on movie screens.

He is reuniting with actor Donnie Yen after 14 years to shoot a thriller called Raging Fire.

It marks a return to action movies after previous stints in such films as New Police Story (2004) and Dragon Tiger Gate (2006).

According to the on.cc portal, Tse, 38, has already served up an appetiser, saying that "we're shooting in Tsim Sha Tsui's (busy) Peking Road and Canton Road, (areas) which are notoriously hard to get a (shooting) permit".