Nicholas Tse has itch to act in thriller again, reunites with Donnie Yen after 14 years

Nicholas Tse is reuniting with Donnie Yen to shoot a thriller called Raging Fire.
PHOTO: Instagram/ChefNicCookies
The Straits Times

Nicholas Tse, who has lately helmed cooking shows, hopes to whip up another feast for the eyes - this time on movie screens.

He is reuniting with actor Donnie Yen after 14 years to shoot a thriller called Raging Fire.

It marks a return to action movies after previous stints in such films as New Police Story (2004) and Dragon Tiger Gate (2006).

According to the on.cc portal, Tse, 38, has already served up an appetiser, saying that "we're shooting in Tsim Sha Tsui's (busy) Peking Road and Canton Road, (areas) which are notoriously hard to get a (shooting) permit".

In another interview, Tse explained why he has been absent from the big screen.

"I've always wanted to take part in a really awesome Hong Kong action movie. I've been holding back this itch, but I'm ready to fight now," he said.

He has trained hard to step up to the plate, knowing that Yen, 55, is a stickler for the perfect shot.

Raging Fire, directed by Benny Chan, will be released next year.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

