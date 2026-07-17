Nightclub legend Mona Koh, who survived notorious 1994 shooting that left her paralysed, dies at 80

One of Singapore’s most famous nightclub mamasans, who survived a brazen shooting in 1994 that left her wheelchair bound for the rest of her life, has died.

Mona Koh, widely known as the Queen of the Nightclubs in her heyday, died on July 15 at the age of 80, according to a post by Facebook page Death Kopitiam Singapore.

Koh, a Singaporean of Indonesian descent, started as a club hostess before becoming a mamasan in her 20s. By the early 1980s, she was running her own clubs and had built a formidable reputation in Singapore’s nightlife scene.

Death Kopitiam described her as a “top mamasan” whose services were sought after by businessmen looking to entertain clients. At the peak of her career, she reportedly earned more than $15,000 a month.

Shot twice in 1994

Koh was 46 and working at Lido Palace nightclub in the Concorde Hotel when the attempt on her life was made, changing her path forever.

On Oct 15, 1994, at about 7.40pm, she was ambushed while waiting for a lift at Katong People’s Complex, on the site where i12 Katong now stands.

An unidentified gunman shot her twice — once in the face and once in the back.

One bullet lodged near the left side of her nose and was later removed. The other shattered a spinal bone before becoming lodged between her spine and liver, leaving her permanently paralysed from the waist down.

The gunman, described as a slim Chinese man with short hair, a dark complexion and wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, escaped through a nearby exit and was never caught.

The motive for the attack remains unknown.

Despite an extensive investigation, the gunman was never caught, making it one of Singapore’s enduring unsolved crimes.

Koh said at the time that she did not know the gunman or who might have sent him.

According to reports at the time, she had been carrying almost $3,000 in cash, credit cards and a mobile phone, but none of her belongings were taken, leading investigators to believe robbery was not the motive.

Continued working despite paralysis

Despite her injuries, Koh refused to let the shooting define her.

She returned to work as a mamasan about three years after the attack and continued working well into her 60s, managing hostesses from a wheelchair while enduring chronic pain.

She lived with the bullet lodged between her spine and liver for the rest of her life, taking daily medication to manage the pain.

In a 2010 interview with The Straits Times, Koh said the pain never went away. “Nobody can see that I’m hurting. I’ve been tolerating the pain all these years.”

She added that work helped distract her from it. “I’m sad, very sad. The only time I don’t feel pain is when I am working.”

If only I knew who the attacker was. Why did he do this to me? How can I forgive him?

Remembered for generosity

Away from the nightlife scene, Koh was also remembered for helping those around her as well as the less privileged.

According to Death Kopitiam, she regularly brought elderly residents in Bukit Merah out for meals on Saturdays and donated groceries and daily necessities to them.

The obituary drew more than 920 reactions and over 220 comments, with many paying tribute to her resilience and generosity.

One Facebook user wrote: “Respect to a remarkable woman who has such extraordinary talents yet took good care of the aged and underprivileged. RIP Madam!”

“RIP you not only physically beautiful, your heart is also kind, loving and compassionate towards those who are needy! A life really well spent,” another said.

“She (is a) very kind generous lady with good heart... Even (when) she was shot, she still able to survive and carry on with her life,” yet another added.

Her cousin also paid tribute on Facebook, saying she was left with only the best memories. “May you have a safe journey, my dearest cousin.”

[[nid:740127]]

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.