'Nightmare to drive this morning': Flash floods trap drivers and passengers in vehicles

It's only the second day of heading back to the office, but many Singaporeans found themselves dealing with more than just inertia during their morning commute on Friday (Aug 20).

Heavy rain caused flash floods in several areas across the island, stranding motorists travelling there.

Video clips of flash floods along Tampines Expressway (TPE) at Pasir Ris Dr 12 Exit also began to appear online, where some vehicles appeared to be partially submerged in water and unable to move.

Avoid this road till water subsides. Flooding or ponding spotted at this huge junction at Pasir Ris Drive 12 and... Posted by ROADS.sg on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Surrounded by thigh-high floodwaters, motorists and passengers alike were trapped in their vehicles and needed help.

The Singapore Civil Defence Forces (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at 7.40am, and found 13 stranded vehicles there.

SCDF officers helped to evacuate five people from four of these vehicles and took them to safety under nearby sheltered areas, and also conveyed a person to Changi General Hospital for leg pains.

Another 25 people had evacuated from the other vehicles prior to SCDF’s arrival.

'One would wish to work from home instead'

While the National Environmental Agency (NEA) and Public Utilities Board (PUB) warned of potential flash floods as early as 6.19am, some people took to social media to share how the (extremely) wet weather affected their morning commute.

Twitter user @caninelover88 posted at 09.36am, commenting that it was a "nightmare to drive this morning", and that "one would wish to WFH instead".

What a nightmare to drive this morning...with more people going back to work place and heavy rain which caused flash floods...one would wish to WFH instead — Gaffer (@caninelove88) August 20, 2021

Another Twitter user, @AFatElectron, summed up his thoughts about the flash floods with a gif.

Covid + flashflood pic.twitter.com/6plq8COogb — Trying to never tweet again (@AFatElectron) August 20, 2021

Others parts of Singapore not spared

Although the eastern part of Singapore appeared to be most affected by this morning's heavy rain, other areas also experienced disruptions, stemming from slow traffic or road accidents.

At around 10am, PUB issued another flash flood warning, urging the public to avoid the western parts of Singapore, adding that water levels in drains and canals in the area had reached 90 per cent:

• Choa Chu Kang Ave 1/ Teck Whye Lane

• Woodlands Rd / KJE

• Choa Chu Kang Way/ Choa Chu Kang Ave 1

Telegram chats such as SG Roads also reported incidents along various expressways around the island.

Telegram screengrab

In an update on their Facebook page at 9.40am, PUB announced that the flash floods along the TPE had subsided.

