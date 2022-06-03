Nimisski director Niki Han fined $3,000 after seen not wearing mask during livestreams

SINGAPORE - A fashion store director was fined $3,000 in court on Thursday (June 2) for not wearing her mask at her shop in Far East Plaza on various occasions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Niki Han Jiayi, 34, was caught on Facebook Live videos interacting with customers and modelling a dress without wearing a mask in September and October 2020.

She pleaded guilty to three charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. A total of 18 other similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

It was previously reported that Han is a director and shareholder of Nimisski Fashion. She is also listed as a director and shareholder of three other companies with the name Nimisski.

According to its website, Nimisski sells women's clothing and accessories. It has outlets at Paragon and Suntec City as well.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Bharat Punjabi told the court on Thursday that Han's shop was hosting a Facebook live stream on Sept 29, 2020, to advertise and showcase its goods for sale.

Some time between 3pm and 4.15pm, Han was seen interacting without wearing a mask with customers in the background of the live stream.

She did the same on Oct 6, 2020, between around 3pm and 5pm.

In a live-stream video on Oct 17, 2020, she was seen not only interacting with customers without a mask, but also modelling a dress and verbally promoting it. This happened between 3pm and 5.50pm.

DPP Bharat said: "Based on information received, Singapore Tourism Board enforcement officers conducted online checks of certain Facebook live videos streamed from the premises.

"(Han) was observed through the live-stream videos not wearing a mask while on the premises on multiple occasions."

The prosecutor told the court that Han had an unrelated previous conviction - of selling counterfeit goods in 2018.

Han's lawyer, Mr Gregory Fong, said in mitigation that his client suffers from a sinus condition that causes dryness in her throat and a runny nose, but added that she should not have taken out her mask while interacting with customers.

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, Han could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

