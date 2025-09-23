NLB CEO Ng Cher Pong to head IMDA from Nov 1, Melissa-May Tam to take over at NLB

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and National Library and Archives Board (NLB) will be getting new leaders after the Ministry of Digital Development and Information announced leadership changes on Tuesday (Sept 23).

Ng Cher Pong, 52, who is currently chief executive officer (CEO) of NLB, will succeed Lew Chuen Hong as IMDA's CEO on Nov 1. He will be appointed CEO-designate on Oct 15 as part of the transition.

Prior to joining NLB, Ng served as the founding chief executive of SkillsFuture Singapore from 2016 to 2019.

He has also held appointments in the defence, education, national development and manpower ministries.

Melissa-May Tam, 54, will be appointed CEO-designate at NLB from Oct 1 before taking over from Ng on Nov 1.

Tam has more than 30 years of experience in the public service, since she joined the Ministry of Defence in 1994.

