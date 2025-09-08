NLB offers one-time waiver of library fines, 1 free delivery service until end-2025

SINGAPORE — Those with outstanding library fines can have their fees waived by the National Library Board (NLB) under a one-time initiative ending on Dec 31.

This is the first time the library is offering a waiver of fines, with the aim of encouraging more people to access its services, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo on Sept 6.

NLB will also offer one free book delivery for patrons till the end of the year, Teo said, speaking at the library's 30th-anniversary celebration held at the National Library Singapore in Bugis.

The delivery service, typically worth $8.72, will be complimentary for 300 patrons every week until the end of 2025.

The one-time waiver will apply to fines incurred before Sept 6. Currently, patrons with outstanding fines are unable to borrow items. But with the waiver, they can borrow items again until Dec 31.

To have their fines waived, patrons must borrow either a physical or digital item from NLB by Dec 31. Loan renewals do not count.

For those with overdue library items, fines can also be waived if the items are returned by Sept 14, and at least one physical or digital item is borrowed by Dec 31.

The Straits Times asked NLB how many people have outstanding fines, and the total amount of fines that will be waived.

NLB did not give figures but said: "The number of patrons who have their fines waived, and the amount waived, will be determined after the fines waiver exercise has concluded."

The free delivery service will be offered to those with no outstanding fines before Sept 6. Patrons can select up to four library items and have them delivered to their doorsteps for free.

There are more than 4,000 free delivery slots available until Dec 31, with 300 slots available each week. They are on a first come, first served basis, and each patron can redeem the complimentary service once.

These announcements were in line with "the firm belief that everyone should have the opportunity to read, learn and discover", said Teo.

"Libraries are enduring symbols of knowledge, culture and progress," she added, and they have to evolve with changing times.

A survey by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information found that in 2024, about half of those aged 15 to 34 consumed news online, a sign of how digitalisation has changed the reading landscape, Teo noted.

Singapore's reading scene has managed to keep up with the changes, with more than 20 million visitors to NLB sites and 39 million loans in 2024, and eight in 10 adults having read at least one book that year, she said. The sites visited included library branches, the National Archives of Singapore and the Former Ford Factory.

But as NLB marks its 30th anniversary, it should focus on how libraries and archives can continue to spark curiosity, connect Singaporeans with the nation's story, and serve as community hubs, Teo said.

Libraries and archives must not only store knowledge, she said. "They must spark curiosity in Singaporeans, so that learning and discovery never cease."

Through apps like NLB Mobile and Libby, the library board can go beyond showing users what they already like to introducing them to new content that supports their growth, she added.

NLB and the National Archives can also help connect Singaporeans with the nation's story, Teo said, citing exhibitions such as the SG60 Heart&Soul Experience and Book Havens Of Bras Basah.

Libraries must also remain as vital community hubs, she said, adding that "they are places where Singaporeans foster connections and encourage one another to learn and discover".

She cited library volunteer Shamimah Mujtaba, who brought patrons together through activities like dancing and ukulele playing, and Singapore literature discussions.

NLB also plans to scale up disability-inclusive initiatives, Teo added, eventually offering accessible programmes and assistive technology across all its libraries.

Some 1,400 NLB staff, alumni, volunteers, partners and patrons from across Singapore attended the celebration, which was live-streamed to various library branches, the National Archives and the Former Ford Factory.

As part of the celebrations, NLB launched commemorative items for sale, a new card game and a publication documenting its LAB25 — or Libraries & Archives Blueprint 2025 — transformation journey.

The commemorative items include a vintage-style tote bag and a retro video cassette ceramic coaster set. The card game, called Chapters: A Libraries And Archives Game, lets players design their own dream library. The game will be available from later in 2025.

Ng Cher Pong, NLB's chief executive, said that these celebrations honour the library's past and set the stage for the future.

"Through experimentation and partnerships, we aim to chart the next chapter of discovery for Singapore," he said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.