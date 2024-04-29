No bed, women only: Sengkang room rental listing by Singaporean man leaves netizens baffled

Would you rent a room that doesn't have a bed or air-conditioning?

Or how about one where the landlord says only females need apply?

A listing posted by Facebook user Ken has come under public scrutiny after he wrote "Female-Chinese only, room offered by a Chinese owner."

He posted the ad on Room Rental Singapore page last Tuesday (April 23).

In his post, he said that the room is located at Sengkang with nearby amenities such as a 24-hour Cheers convenience store, a FairPrice outlet, and a food court.

Stating that the room is furnished with a built-in wardrobe, fan, table, Ken wrote: "The room is cosy, clean, and well-maintained."

The asking rental is at $730 a month, including utilities and WiFi. However, no bed will be provided.

Some netizens, however, were concerned about the females-only request.

One netizen also pointed out the reflection of a shirtless middle-aged man taking a photo of the room in a mirror.

"Will only rent to women, there is a problem," one netizen commented on a China Press report of the Facebook post.

Room listings that indicate female tenants only are usually only posted by female landlords.

However, a netizen defended the landlord stating: "He didn't indicate the age of potential female tenants. It's just that you're thinking too much. He also said that there's no air-conditioning and it's hot. What's wrong with him taking off his shirt?"

Ken later deleted the post, and replaced it with "Female-only common room available, offered by a Chinese owner" on April 29.

Female tenants a safer option?

Shafik Yusope, a PropNex property agent, told AsiaOne that this is the first time he has heard of such a request.

"It is somewhat dodgy that he is seeking only female tenants," he said.

He added that tenants without agents representing them should view the room first before proceeding to rent from such landlords. He shared that in such instances it is advisable to hire a property agent.

"If you sense that it is not right based on how the landlord is, it is best not to move forward. Go with your guy instinct," he concluded.

However, Alvin Yeo, an agent from Knight Frank Singapore said that it is common for landlords to seek female-only tenants.

"Most landlords feel that female tenants are a safer bet compared to guys," he explained.

Yeo added that tenants have more choices these days, and they can choose to "walk away from this landlord instead of dealing with him".

AsiaOne has reached out to the Ken for comment.

