No blue glow? Irresponsible Singaporeans throw trash into Changi Beach to trigger it instead

The waves in Singapore have been catching the attention of many in recent days where magical blue light can be seen emitting from the waves in Singapore.

However, this trend has unfortunately stirred up the ugly side of some Singaporeans.

Over the weekend, the once clear sea at Changi Beach Park was filled with random litter from thoughtless beach-goers wanting to 'trigger' the blue light.

Kong Man Jing, co-founder of local science and nature educational channel Just Keep Thinking, visited Changi Beach on Sunday (March 26) in hopes to catch sight of the trending glowing sea.

Instead, what she saw was a sea surrounded by trash and some Singaporeans openly throwing their litter into the waters whilst laughing.

https://www.tiktok.com/@justkeepthinking/video/7079719288298278146?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7072926545225303553

There were over a hundred people standing at the beach staring into the dark glow-less sea, observed this science educator.

She said in the video that some beachgoers even placed themselves in danger by climbing down the slippery rocks to get closer to the waters for a chance to spot and trigger the blue waves.

The roads leading to both Changi Beach Park and Pasir Ris Park were jam-packed as well.

One commented that he arrived at the beach at 9pm and spent close to an hour finding a parking slot only to give up and head back home.

Dr Emily Curren, a marine biologist at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), said that the phenomenal waves have been spotted in Singapore in the past.

She had mentioned that one should avoid touching the blooms directly and observe from afar.

