No booking required: You can get Moderna Covid-19 jabs at 11 vaccination centres

SINGAPORE - Anyone aged 18 and above can now walk in to get their jabs without an appointment at 11 community vaccination centres offering the Moderna vaccine, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday (Aug 2).

This extends walk-in vaccinations to all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders aged 18 years old and above, in addition to seniors aged 60 and above who have been offered jabs without an appointment since June 1.

The Moderna vaccine is one of two vaccines under the national vaccination programme. The other is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - the only one approved for those under 18 years of age.

The 11 centres offering the Moderna vaccine are located at the Buona Vista, Hong Kah North, Kebun Baru, Kolam Ayer, Marsiling, Potong Pasir, Punggol 21, Radin Mas, Tampines East, Woodlands and Yew Tee Community Clubs.

As at July 31, MOH said 61 per cent of Singapore residents have been fully vaccinated and around 7.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered.

Around 4.3 million individuals have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, of whom about 3.3 million have been completely vaccinated.

Thus far, 83 per cent of those aged 60 and above have received at least one dose of the vaccine or booked their appointments.

A total of 88 per cent of those aged 45 to 59, 87 per cent of those aged 40 to 44 and 83 per cent of those aged 12 to 39 have also received at least one dose of the vaccine or booked their appointments.

MOH said in a statement that vaccination is key to the fight against Covid-19 and urged all who are eligible to get their jabs.

"Its ability to help Singapore reopen safely can only be felt when we can collectively achieve a high level of population coverage for vaccination," said the ministry.

