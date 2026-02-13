No confirmed measles cases at childcare centres or pre-schools: CDA

A social media post claiming that a local childcare centre has reported a case of measles is untrue, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Friday (Feb 13).

An anonymous parent said in a Facebook group on Feb 11 that she was informed by her daughter's childcare centre of a measles case, and asked if any other centres have an "outbreak".

"We wish to clarify that as of Feb 12, 2026, 12pm, there are no confirmed measles cases at childcare centres or pre-schools in Singapore," CDA said.

It added that while doctors have referred a few cases of suspected measles to the CDA, all of them tested negative.

"We advise members of the public not to speculate and/or spread unfounded rumours, and to rely on official sources for health information."

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air or physical contact when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Common symptoms include fever, rash and conjunctivitis, and can cause serious complications such as pneumonia or even death.

In Singapore, the measles vaccination is compulsory for children under the Infectious Diseases Act.

On Feb 6, CDA said it recorded 11 measles cases in January 2026 as compared to two cases in January 2025.

All cases involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated, including three infants under 12 months old who were not yet eligible for the vaccination.

One was a tourist, and seven cases had travelled overseas.

Persons inflicted with measles will be put under compulsory isolation and their close contacts who are unvaccinated will be placed under quarantine for up to 21 days.

There is no specific treatment for measles, and most recover within two to three weeks.

