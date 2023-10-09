No doorstep delivery? Man buys over 1,000kg of clothes, gets upset over items left at void deck

After placing a sizeable clothing order, one man paid an extra $600 to have the items delivered to his doorstep.

To his dismay, delivery men left the massive bags of clothing lying around at the void deck.

The man surnamed Zhang told Shin Min Daily News that he recently purchased clothes weighing over 1,300kg from Taobao to sell on his online store.

To make sure that the goods arrived safely at his house, Zhang forked out the additional sum for shipping.

"The clothing was divided into 14 bags, and 10 of them weighed at least 130kg each," said the 34-year-old.

On Sept 29 - the day the items were scheduled to arrive - Zhang said he received a message from the logistics company, Ocean Pearl, informing him that its staff had to leave the packages at the void deck as they were too heavy.

"I paid a large sum of money for shipping, and they were supposed to deliver it to my doorstep, I didn't think I'd have to move the bags to my house," he griped.

Zhang also shared that this isn't his first rodeo with online orders of this size. "I've done this two or three times before, and the logistics company always delivered the items to my doorstep.

"This is the first time I've encountered a company that couldn't do this. I'm thinking of filing a complaint with the Consumers Association of Singapore."

Aside from leaving the packages at the void deck, Zhang also claimed that the logistics company wanted to change the delivery date.

"On Sept 29, I received a message from the company, asking if they could deliver the goods the next day instead. I intentionally took the day off so I could receive the packages.

"They didn't give me a reason why the delivery had to be rescheduled, and even told me that they would charge me another $75 for storage if I couldn't receive the packages on Sept 30."

Upon his insistence, the company delivered the clothing to Zhang on the original delivery date.

As they were unable to lift the hefty bags by themselves, Zhang and his wife had to open the bags at the void deck and bring the items home in batches - an arduous process which took them three hours to complete.

"We started at about 3pm, and we only finished moving everything at about 6pm," said Zhang.

Logistics company worried about employees' safety

Speaking to Shin Min, a spokesperson from Ocean Pearl explained that the company had informed Zhang that they wouldn't be able to deliver the packages to his house.

"There were about 10 bags which weighed more than 180kg each, we were worried that our workers would get injured, or sprain their backs while moving the items.

"We were also unsure if the lift could handle the weight of the bags, so we informed the customer that we couldn't deliver the bags to his doorstep.

"But the customer insisted that we do so, and he was quite rude in our correspondence. We were left with no choice but to leave the bags at the void deck," said the spokesperson.

READ ALSO: $2,500 wasted: Alcohol retailer bemoans losses after deliveryman kicks and shatters bottles of Moutai

claudiatan@asiaone.com