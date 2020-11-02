No evidence that coronavirus can be spread through aerosol transmission: MOH

Read also

MOH has announced two more infections, a 37-year-old Singaporean man and a two-year-old Singaporean girl, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 45.

Earlier, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said he was aware of speculation on WhatsApp that the virus is airborne.

After his dialogue session with taxi and private-hire drivers, he told reporters: "I want to point out that even though some other media outlets have repeated this, China itself has made an announcement that the novel coronavirus is not airborne and that they are operating on the principle that it is droplet-spread."

Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Health, also told The New Paper that there is no clear evidence the virus is airborne.

"If the virus is airborne, the results would be disastrous by now.

"It will be like poison gas, and all masks, even the N95 masks, may not be able to (protect us). If that happens, then we may even need protective suits," he said.

Current evidence to show that the virus is airborne is not convincing, he added.

Dr Chia also addressed concerns over how several locally infected patients had consulted general practitioners more than once before they were admitted to hospital.

"When a patient with flu-like symptoms present themselves to the doctor, their risk profile will be assessed - their travel history, if they have been identified as a close contact, and if they are on leave of absence," he said.