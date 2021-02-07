No excessive force used in arrest of violent 18-year-old in Clarke Quay, says police

The police have denied using excessive force on an 18-year-old man after videos showing officers pinning him down were posted on Facebook.

The man was one of two 18-year-olds who were arrested, along with a 22-year-old, after they were allegedly involved in a fight that took place on Friday (Feb 5) in Clarke Quay.

The three men had allegedly fought among themselves and caused public nuisance to members of the public in the vicinity, said the police on Saturday.

Officers were alerted to the fight at 30 Merchant Road at 9.40pm on Friday.

During the scuffle, the 18-year-old in question, who was wearing a white shirt, had allegedly head-butted the 22-year-old.

He is said to have sustained facial injuries during the fight. His forehead was also bleeding.

The police said the videos posted online do not present the full account and sequence of events.

They said: "There are allegations that the officers had used excessive force on the 18-year-old man, resulting in him bleeding from the head. These allegations are untrue.

"The officers had assessed the situation and applied necessary force on the 18-year-old man, including the use of a baton in the course of arrest as he had put up a violent struggle to resist arrest."

Officers and paramedics on the scene had rendered medical assistance to the 18-year-old as well as the 22-year-old man, who had broken his tooth.

The 18-year-old was also taken to hospital. He had a laceration on his forehead, according to a preliminary medical report. No other serious injuries were reported.

Refuting allegations that officers had hit the man, 18, in the face using a baton, the police advised the public not to spread unsubstantiated information.

A fourth person, a 16-year-old, was also arrested after he hurled vulgarities at police officers as he tried to stop them from arresting the 18-year-old.

Police said anyone who has more information regarding the incident can call them on 1800-255-0000.

If convicted of affray, the three men could each be jailed for up to a year, fined $5,000, or both.

For being a public nuisance, an offender can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $2,000, or both.

Those who use abusive language against a public servant can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined $5,000, or both.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.