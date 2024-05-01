No exchange for sold items, drinks stall staff allegedly tells man who found cockroach in tea

Just as he was about to wash his breakfast down with a cup of tea, a diner at Fengshan Market and Food Centre spotted a cockroach in the drink.

He immediately went back to the stall to ask for a new drink — only for an employee to refuse his request.

Angered by her attitude, the man took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Monday (April 29) to air his grievances.

"The employee was reluctant to make me a new drink," he wrote. "She didn't even say sorry."

Speaking to 8world, the diner surnamed He said he had met a friend for breakfast at the food centre at around 8am on April 26.

While his friend bought drinks from a stall called The Blend Inc, he went to buy some lor mee. The man said he only noticed that something was floating in his tea after finishing his noodles.

"When I approached the drinks stall, I politely asked, 'Excuse me, there is a cockroach in my tea, can I have a new cup?'," he recounted to 8world.

But the female employee in charge of making the beverages reportedly replied: "Drinks sold cannot be exchanged, your friend didn't check before taking the tea.

"The tea that I brew won't have cockroaches!"

The diner said the employee reluctantly made another cup of tea for him after her colleague stepped in to mediate the situation.

"Why should diners suffer such grievances? I am innocent! I wouldn't defame them by putting a cockroach in the tea for a mere $1.20 right?"

Customer's request was unreasonable: Drinks stall employee

Meanwhile, the female employee told 8world on Tuesday she felt that the customer's request was unreasonable as 20 minutes had passed before he returned to ask for an exchange.

"If he had seen the cockroach and told me right after I prepared the tea, I would have said sorry and made him a new cup. But he only told us 20 minutes later," she said.

"What do you want us to say? It's useless to say anything."

The employee added that the diner did not immediately speak after approaching the drinks stall.

She claimed that he had placed the cup of tea on the counter and had taken a photo before asking for a new drink.

"Anything I say now is useless, so I won't say more."

ALSO READ: 'I called outlet 28 times': Woman finds cockroach in pizza from Little Caesars, gets no response from chain

lim.kewei@asiaone.com