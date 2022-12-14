No family, no windows: Commanding officer of Singapore's new submarine shares what it's like working in one

Living in a submarine might sound like a novel idea to many, but Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Phang Chun Chieh from the Singapore Navy knows better.

Following the launch of the nation's two new Invincible-class submarines — the Impeccable and Illustrious — in Germany on Tuesday (Dec 13), he shared with AsiaOne what it's like being a part of the 'silent service'.

"Work, and life, on board a submarine is no walk in the park," LTC Phang told us.

For starters, submariners must contend with tight living spaces. And since the vessel doesn't have windows, the only way to tell whether it is day or night is through the lighting on board, he said.

Therefore, candidates need to undergo a series of tests to determine if they have the necessary physical and mental aptitude to join the submarine service.

Over the past 18 months, LTC Phang and his crew have been learning how to operate the Invincible-class submarines in Germany.

As commanding officer-designate for the Impeccable, the 39-year-old's duties include overseeing the crew's training, both ashore and at sea.

But with the Covid-19 pandemic delaying their deployment to Germany, LTC Phang and his crew had to put in extra effort so that they could complete their training in a shorter timeframe.

Describing the experience as "fast-paced and intense", he shared that they underwent equipment and systems training with the manufacturers and shipyard, as well as combat and technical simulator training at the Germany Navy Submarine Training Centre.

The skilled German submariners were "very willing to share their experiences", LTC Phang said, adding that the training helped deepen the friendship with their German counterparts.

18 months away from family

LTC Phang and his family. PHOTO: Mindef

His deployment to Germany also came with some sacrifices — 18 months away from his wife and eight-year-old twin boys who live in Singapore.

"As a husband and a father, it's definitely not easy," LTC Phang told us.

"I'm very appreciative that my wife is tanking everything back in Singapore, handling her work, household matters and [taking care] of my sons".

To keep in touch with them, he dedicates time over the weekends to have video calls with his loved ones.

"While it doesn't make me miss them any less, [the video calls] help me to stay in touch with my family and celebrate important milestones," he said.

On Tuesday, the family of four were finally reunited at the launch ceremony in Germany.

Having his family members present at the event is a particularly special moment for him, LTC Phang said.

"It's like coming full circle — it's very fulfilling because they finally get to see the hard work the crew has put in".

But the family reunion this time will be a brief one, for there is a final phase of training that he and his crew have to complete in Germany over the next few months.

The launch of the Impeccable and Illustrious was held in Kiel, Germany, at the headquarters of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems which built the two submarines in collaboration with the Singapore authorities.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong officiated at the ceremony, with Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and other key officials from both Singapore and Germany in attendance.

Both Invincible-class submarines feature an X-shaped stern rudder for more precise manoeuvres and propulsion systems based on fuel cell technology.

After completing a series of sea trials in 2023, these custom-designed submarines will be operating in Singapore waters.

