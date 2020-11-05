No fireworks at Marina Bay New Year's Eve countdown: URA

SINGAPORE - There will be no fireworks this year at the New Year's Eve countdown celebration at Marina Bay to minimise crowds in the area amid the pandemic.

Fireworks will instead be set off at different heartland locations across Singapore, like in previous years, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Thursday (Nov 5), adding that agencies are still working out the details.

This is the first time the Marina Bay New Year’s Eve countdown celebration will be marked without fireworks since the yearly tradition began in 2005.

"As health and safety remain a priority, we have adopted a different format to ensure that the public can celebrate safely and meaningfully," said URA chief executive Lim Eng Hwee.

Instead of fireworks, there will be two light shows in Marina Bay in December.

The first will feature student artworks from various institutions projected on the facades of three landmarks in Marina Bay - The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

Organised in partnership with the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, these landmarks will be lit nightly from Dec 25 to Dec 31, depicting moments this year when people came together to uplift the vulnerable in the community.

The second display comprises a light-up of the Marina Bay skyline for the month of December, with 60 light beams shining from The Promontory.

"The display represents a guiding beacon that underpins Singaporeans' spirit in navigating through the pandemic and determination to emerge stronger in the new year together as a nation," URA said.

There will also be a New Year's Eve music programme put together by Mediacorp, featuring local and international performers from the music, dance and fashion community.

The music programme, which will incorporate scenes of the heartland fireworks and the Marina Bay light-up, will be broadcast on Channel 5 and streamed online.

Last year, in addition to an eight-minute fireworks display in Marina Bay, countdown parties were held in the Housing Board heartland, including Tampines, Punggol and the Yishun-Khatib area.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.m