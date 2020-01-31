No imports of livestock, raw meat from China says Singapore Food Agency

theAsianparent

Three more cases of Wuhan Corona Virus attack has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore. It has now brought the total affected to 10 in the city.

With the deadly virus spreading rapidly to 30 of the 31 provinces of China, serious concerns have been raised regarding the safety of food imported to Singapore, from China.

In view of the situation, the Singapore Food Agency has assured citizens that Singapore does not import any livestock or raw meat from China.

In fact, there is no evidence to suggest that the spreading of the Wuhan virus is related, in any way, to the consumption of food.

Despite the ministry's assurance, Wuhan virus food safety continues to concern the public. In lieu of this, the agency has published a set of food hygiene and safety tips on its Facebook page, to alleviate citizens' concerns.

WUHAN VIRUS FOOD SAFETY TIPS

  • Make sure that all the food that you consume is properly cooked, especially meat, seafood and eggs. Food that is cooked partially increases the risk of bacterial growth.
  • Food like soups, stews and curries must be brought to a boil before consuming.
  • After barbecuing meat, make sure it is kept separate from raw meat, to prevent cross-contamination.
  • While storing food in the refrigerator, make sure it is kept completely wrapped in plastic bags or put in covered containers.
  • Fruits and vegetables should be washed thoroughly and soaked for some time prior to consumption.
  • Utensils, knives and chopping boards must be thoroughly washed and cleaned both, before and after preparing raw meat and seafood.
  • Use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw and cooked food.
  • Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently, especially after any outings and before eating.
  • Make sure that your hands are cleaned well after handling raw meat and before handling cooked food.
  • Make sure your mouth and nose are kept well-covered with tissue while coughing or sneezing, especially while preparing food.
  • Dispose of used tissues in dustbins immediately after use.
  • Do not share food, drinks and utensils with other people.

Many are of the opinion that the Wuhan virus food safety has arisen out of the exotic wildlife game that was sold at China's food market. People are advised to refrain from consuming such food items, at least until the source of the deadly virus has been confirmed.

The public has been advised to observe certain best-practices regarding personal hygiene while the authorities combat the Wuhan virus food safety issue.

  • Wear gloves while out in public.
  • Make sure that the masks you use are changed daily.
  • Instruct everyone in your family to use their own towels and to not touch the ones used by others.
  • Be cautious while touching doorknobs, staircase banisters, cell phones and laptops belonging to someone else. Make sure you wash your hands thoroughly after every incident.
  • Refrain from touching your face and mouth with your hands if they have been exposed to public areas or objects belonging to other people.
  • Make sure your home remains well-ventilated in good weather as this will prevent the virus from spreading. However, if weather is inclement, close all windows and keep the house warm.

While there is no community spread of the Wuhan virus in Singapore, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that there is a heightened risk prevalent in the city and as such has put in place enhanced measures, including quarantine of travellers from China, to counter the situation.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

