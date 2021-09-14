No joke: Mum shows latest 'automated' stroller while walking inside mall in viral TikTok video

Is this latest ‘invention’ the answer for all mums who are struggling to bring their little ones out?

This viral video posted on Sept 7 – with more than 350,000 views on TikTok – shows user Edda Sim with her "Amazon find", as written in her accompanying caption.

Proudly showing off how this baby stroller works in ION Orchard, the mother films it avoiding a couple of pillars before wheeling its way to someone who seems to be her husband, who was wearing a baby carrier.

“Oops just kidding”, said Sim, before cheekily revealing that the 'automated' stroller was actually powered by her three-year-old son.

From the comments, it appears plenty of netizens have been caught out by this supposedly innocuous ‘product demo’ video.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/ eddasim

In another video uploaded on the same day, Sim shared that this ‘automated’ stroller is even able to breeze through the narrow spaces of a shop – just in case you are yet to be sold on its effectiveness.

Many netizens with children would have been quick to post a comment, thinking that this will be their next significant investment for their family. Instead, it left most of them with a smile.

