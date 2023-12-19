'No lifeline, no safety': Workers spotting cleaning on 4th floor of CBD building without harnesses

It looks like an accident waiting to happen.

Facebook user Arry Koh took to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (Dec 17) after spotting two workers cleaning a window on the fourth floor of a 14-storey office building without any safety harnesses at 158 Cecil Street.

He wrote: "No PPE, no lifeline, no safety."

In a video shared by Koh, one of the workers was seen standing on the fourth level of the building, dangerously at the edge of window ledge as he washed the windows.

The worker in a blue T-shirt was also seen reaching high up to wipe the debris of the upper corner of the window without a safety harness.

Netizens were quick to comment on Koh's video, concerned about the safety of the workers. A Facebook user added: "Should report. So dangerous, what if fall to death?"

Another user tagged the Singapore Police Force and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in the comments section and said: "Please investigate. Shouldn't it be mandatory for all workers to have a safety harness?"

In response to AsiaOne's queries, MOM said that they are aware of the situation and are currently investigating the matter.

AsiaOne has reached out to Arry Koh for comment.

Earlier this year, 435 companies were imposed fines and stop-work orders for failing to adhere to workplace safety measures by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), reported The Straits Times.

The ministry had conducted a two-month enforcement operation which focused on hazards such as slips, trips and falls (STF) in workplaces from June 26 to Aug 25.

MOM said that members of the public are urged to report observations of unsafe workplace practices such as worker/s working unsafely via reporting platform SnapSAFE.

The report can be submitted to MOM via SnapSAFE by providing the following information:

Photos of the unsafe practice or situation

Description of what you spotted

Location where you spotted it

Name of company involved (if available)

Date and time when you spotted it

