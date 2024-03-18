No loitering on property: Marina Bay Sands rolls out new guidelines for visiting tour groups

They're welcome to visit, but they're advised not to linger.

From March 16, large groups of tourists visiting the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) have to comply with a new set of guidelines introduced to "ensure an optimal guest experience for visitors", said an advisory issued by the integrated resort.

One of the four new measures prohibits tour groups from loitering around MBS' premises, including its hotel lobby, convention centre and luxury shopping mall.

Tour guides will also not be allowed to use handheld signage, flags and portable microphones. Group briefings should also be conducted elsewhere, such as in the coach or at the public areas outside of MBS.

Tour groups visiting the SkyPark Observation Deck should avoid passing through the hotel lobby and proceed directly to the entrance located at the exterior of Tower 3.

A reporter from Shin Min Daily News who visited the integrated resort on Saturday morning did not spot any tour groups in the hotel lobby, convention centre, or the shopping mall.

Retailers located near the Sands Expo and Convention Centre said the tour groups typically visit in the afternoon, adding that they did not hear any negative feedback about the tour groups from other shoppers.

A man, who works at a store located in the hotel lobby, told the Chinese evening daily that he usually sees one or two tour groups at the lobby, while a slightly higher number of three to four groups would visit on Fridays and the weekends.

"Actually, [their presence] is a good thing for us as they drive footfall," he said. "But I didn't take notice of whether they were causing any noise disturbance."

Last month, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) announced that all travel agencies planning to tour its campus will be required to pre-register online and schedule their visits ahead of time.

The university will also charge the tour groups an entrance fee.

This came after NTU students took to social media to bemoan the disruptions to their school life caused by tourists, such as long queues at canteens, distractions during class and traffic jams exacerbated by tour buses.

