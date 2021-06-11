No mask, no helmet: Man, 24, arrested after appearing naked in public in viral videos

The police arrested a man who was filmed climbing on top of a car and riding his motorcycle in the buff on June 10.

The 24-year-old will be charged in court on Saturday (June 12) with appearing nude in a public place under Section 27A(1)(a) of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

The police told AsiaOne they were alerted to an incident where a man was reportedly walking around naked at Block 212 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh at around 5.45am on June 10.

In a video that circulated online, he was filmed in an HDB carpark climbing onto the roof of a white car and standing there without wearing a mask.

The driver stepped out of his car and saw the naked man jumping off the vehicle, landing on a grass patch and walking away as though nothing happened.

Similar visual accounts of this man were shared on social media on the same day.

In one viral video, he was seen riding a motorcycle — sans helmet, mask or clothes — on the Pan Island Expressway before exiting at Bedok North Road. The video has been viewed over 42,000 times.

Netizens poked fun at the clip and some speculated why the man wasn't wearing clothes. One commenter wrote: "weather too hot".

Screengrab/Facebook/Thelocalsociety

In another photo, the same motorcyclist was seen waiting at a traffic junction near the Masjid Darul Aman mosque in Eunos.

If found guilty of appearing nude in a public place, he will face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

alexanderkt@asiaone.com